Golkunda Diamon Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore, up 37.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore in December 2019 up 37.32% from Rs. 29.54 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2019 up 246.17% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2019 up 4.89% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2018.

Golkunda Diamon EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2018.

Golkunda Diamon shares closed at 14.99 on January 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given 6.09% returns over the last 6 months and 24.92% over the last 12 months.