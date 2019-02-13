Golkunda Diamon Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 29.54 crore, up 92.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.54 crore in December 2018 up 92.02% from Rs. 15.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018 up 239.32% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2018 up 159.15% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2017.

Golkunda Diamon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2017.

Golkunda Diamon shares closed at 12.00 on January 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -10.45% returns over the last 6 months and -25.47% over the last 12 months.