 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Golkonda Alum Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, up 46.03% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in June 2022 up 46.03% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 223.62% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 221.21% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

Golkonda Alum shares closed at 22.50 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.57% returns over the last 6 months and 40.19% over the last 12 months.

Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.63 -- 0.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.63 -- 0.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.62 -- 0.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.03 0.03
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.41 0.07 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.43 -0.10 -0.12
Other Income 0.03 -0.05 0.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.40 -0.16 0.33
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.40 -0.16 0.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.40 -0.16 0.33
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.40 -0.16 0.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.40 -0.16 0.33
Equity Share Capital 5.27 5.27 3.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.76 -0.29 0.46
Diluted EPS -0.76 -0.29 0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.76 -0.29 0.46
Diluted EPS -0.76 -0.29 0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #aluminium #Earnings First-Cut #Golkonda Alum #Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.