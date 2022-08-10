Golkonda Alum Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, up 46.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in June 2022 up 46.03% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 223.62% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 221.21% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

Golkonda Alum shares closed at 22.50 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.57% returns over the last 6 months and 40.19% over the last 12 months.