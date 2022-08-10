Golkonda Alum Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, up 46.03% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in June 2022 up 46.03% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 223.62% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 221.21% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.
Golkonda Alum shares closed at 22.50 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.57% returns over the last 6 months and 40.19% over the last 12 months.
|Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.63
|--
|0.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.63
|--
|0.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.62
|--
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|0.07
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|-0.10
|-0.12
|Other Income
|0.03
|-0.05
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.16
|0.33
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.16
|0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.40
|-0.16
|0.33
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.40
|-0.16
|0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.40
|-0.16
|0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|5.27
|5.27
|3.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-0.29
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|-0.29
|0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-0.29
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|-0.29
|0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited