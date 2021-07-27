Golkonda Alum Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021 down 21.82% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021 down 21.43% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020.

Golkonda Alum EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.00 in June 2020.

Golkonda Alum shares closed at 15.20 on July 26, 2021 (BSE)