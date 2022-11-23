Golechha Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.05 crore, up 4548.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.05 crore in September 2022 up 4548.13% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.10 crore in September 2022 up 2310.41% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.36 crore in September 2022 up 1876.47% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

Golechha Global EPS has increased to Rs. 5.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2021.

Golechha Global shares closed at 45.85 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 342.57% returns over the last 6 months and 489.33% over the last 12 months.