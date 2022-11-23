English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Golechha Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.05 crore, up 4548.13% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Golechha Global Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.05 crore in September 2022 up 4548.13% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.10 crore in September 2022 up 2310.41% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.36 crore in September 2022 up 1876.47% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

    Golechha Global EPS has increased to Rs. 5.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2021.

    Golechha Global shares closed at 45.85 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 342.57% returns over the last 6 months and 489.33% over the last 12 months.

    Golechha Global Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.050.200.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.050.200.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.230.03--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.690.17--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.030.04
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.060.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.36-0.090.17
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.36-0.090.17
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.36-0.090.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.36-0.090.17
    Tax0.26-0.020.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.10-0.070.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.10-0.070.13
    Equity Share Capital5.505.505.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.64-0.130.23
    Diluted EPS5.64-0.130.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.64-0.130.23
    Diluted EPS5.64-0.130.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Golechha Global #Golechha Global Finance #Results
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 06:44 pm