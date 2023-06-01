Golechha Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, up 251.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Golechha Global Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in March 2023 up 251.64% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2023 down 3417.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 down 3208.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.
Golechha Global shares closed at 18.86 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -58.00% returns over the last 6 months and 93.44% over the last 12 months.
|Golechha Global Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|8.10
|0.27
|Other Operating Income
|1.62
|--
|0.20
|Total Income From Operations
|1.67
|8.10
|0.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.87
|8.57
|2.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.45
|1.54
|-1.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.05
|0.04
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.08
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.75
|-2.13
|0.11
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.73
|-2.13
|0.12
|Interest
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.75
|-2.13
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.75
|-2.13
|0.12
|Tax
|-0.91
|0.09
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.83
|-2.21
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.83
|-2.21
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|5.50
|5.50
|5.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.15
|-4.02
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-5.15
|-4.02
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.15
|-4.02
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-5.15
|-4.02
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited