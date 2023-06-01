Golechha Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, up 251.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in March 2023 up 251.64% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2023 down 3417.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 down 3208.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Golechha Global shares closed at 18.86 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -58.00% returns over the last 6 months and 93.44% over the last 12 months.