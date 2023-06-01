English
    Golechha Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, up 251.64% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Golechha Global Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in March 2023 up 251.64% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2023 down 3417.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 down 3208.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    Golechha Global shares closed at 18.86 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -58.00% returns over the last 6 months and 93.44% over the last 12 months.

    Golechha Global Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.068.100.27
    Other Operating Income1.62--0.20
    Total Income From Operations1.678.100.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.878.572.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.451.54-1.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.050.04
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.080.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.75-2.130.11
    Other Income0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.73-2.130.12
    Interest0.01----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.75-2.130.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.75-2.130.12
    Tax-0.910.090.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.83-2.210.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.83-2.210.09
    Equity Share Capital5.505.505.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.15-4.020.16
    Diluted EPS-5.15-4.020.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.15-4.020.16
    Diluted EPS-5.15-4.020.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

