Golechha Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, up 157.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2022 up 157.31% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 118.41% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Golechha Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

Golechha Global shares closed at 8.81 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.89% returns over the last 6 months and 39.84% over the last 12 months.