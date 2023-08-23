Golechha Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore, up 497.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore in June 2023 up 497.44% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 up 922.28% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2023 up 966.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Golechha Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

Golechha Global shares closed at 13.14 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -50.79% returns over the last 6 months and 91.27% over the last 12 months.