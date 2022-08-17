 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Golechha Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 14.64% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Golechha Global Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 14.64% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 173.93% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 169.23% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

Golechha Global shares closed at 6.55 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.22% returns over the last 6 months and -47.60% over the last 12 months.

Golechha Global Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.20 0.27 0.24
Other Operating Income -- 0.20 --
Total Income From Operations 0.20 0.48 0.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.03 2.00 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.17 -1.76 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.04 0.04
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.09 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 0.11 0.13
Other Income -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 0.12 0.13
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.09 0.12 0.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.09 0.12 0.13
Tax -0.02 0.03 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 0.09 0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 0.09 0.10
Equity Share Capital 5.50 5.50 5.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 0.16 0.17
Diluted EPS -0.13 0.16 0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.13 0.16 0.17
Diluted EPS -0.13 0.16 0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Golechha Global #Golechha Global Finance #Results
first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.