Golechha Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 14.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 14.64% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 173.93% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 169.23% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

Golechha Global shares closed at 6.55 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.22% returns over the last 6 months and -47.60% over the last 12 months.