Golechha Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 14.64% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Golechha Global Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 14.64% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 173.93% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 169.23% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.
Golechha Global shares closed at 6.55 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.22% returns over the last 6 months and -47.60% over the last 12 months.
|Golechha Global Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.20
|0.27
|0.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.20
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.20
|0.48
|0.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|2.00
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.17
|-1.76
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.09
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.11
|0.13
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.12
|0.13
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.12
|0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|0.12
|0.13
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.09
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.09
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|5.50
|5.50
|5.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|0.16
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|0.16
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.13
|0.16
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.13
|0.16
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited