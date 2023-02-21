 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Golechha Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore, up 3557.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Golechha Global Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore in December 2022 up 3557.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2022 down 2521.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 down 1875% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

Golechha Global Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.10 12.05 0.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.10 12.05 0.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.57 16.23 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.54 -7.69 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.04 0.05
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.08 0.12 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.13 3.36 0.12
Other Income 0.01 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.13 3.36 0.12
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.13 3.36 0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.13 3.36 0.12
Tax 0.09 0.26 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.21 3.10 0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.21 3.10 0.09
Equity Share Capital 5.50 5.50 5.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.02 5.64 0.17
Diluted EPS -4.02 5.64 0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.02 5.64 0.17
Diluted EPS -4.02 5.64 0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited