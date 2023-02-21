Golechha Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore, up 3557.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Golechha Global Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore in December 2022 up 3557.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2022 down 2521.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 down 1875% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
Golechha Global shares closed at 26.95 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 292.29% returns over the last 6 months and 199.44% over the last 12 months.
|Golechha Global Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.10
|12.05
|0.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.10
|12.05
|0.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.57
|16.23
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.54
|-7.69
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|0.05
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.12
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.13
|3.36
|0.12
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.13
|3.36
|0.12
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.13
|3.36
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.13
|3.36
|0.12
|Tax
|0.09
|0.26
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.21
|3.10
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.21
|3.10
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|5.50
|5.50
|5.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.02
|5.64
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-4.02
|5.64
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.02
|5.64
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-4.02
|5.64
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited