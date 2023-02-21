English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : MC PRO Masters Virtual with SMC Global on 22nd Feb @ 5pm. 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Golechha Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore, up 3557.27% Y-o-Y

    February 21, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Golechha Global Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore in December 2022 up 3557.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2022 down 2521.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 down 1875% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

    Golechha Global shares closed at 26.95 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 292.29% returns over the last 6 months and 199.44% over the last 12 months.

    Golechha Global Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.1012.050.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.1012.050.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.5716.23--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.54-7.69--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.05
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.120.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.133.360.12
    Other Income0.010.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.133.360.12
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.133.360.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.133.360.12
    Tax0.090.260.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.213.100.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.213.100.09
    Equity Share Capital5.505.505.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.025.640.17
    Diluted EPS-4.025.640.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.025.640.17
    Diluted EPS-4.025.640.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Golechha Global #Golechha Global Finance #Results
    first published: Feb 21, 2023 10:11 am