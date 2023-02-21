Golechha Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore, up 3557.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.10 crore in December 2022 up 3557.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2022 down 2521.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 down 1875% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

Golechha Global shares closed at 26.95 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 292.29% returns over the last 6 months and 199.44% over the last 12 months.