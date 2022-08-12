Goldstone Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.77 crore, up 20.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.77 crore in June 2022 up 20.11% from Rs. 10.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 up 140.73% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022 up 288.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

Goldstone Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2021.

Goldstone Tech shares closed at 58.10 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.89% returns over the last 6 months and 296.59% over the last 12 months.