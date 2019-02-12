Goldstone Tech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.46 crore, up 25.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.46 crore in December 2018 up 25.04% from Rs. 5.97 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2018 down 24.41% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2018 down 18.07% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2017.

Goldstone Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2017.

Goldstone Tech shares closed at 12.45 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.69% returns over the last 6 months and -22.43% over the last 12 months.