Goldstone Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.33 crore, up 11.82% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Goldstone Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.33 crore in March 2022 up 11.82% from Rs. 14.61 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022 up 22.82% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 down 18.99% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.
Goldstone Tech shares closed at 59.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.62% returns over the last 6 months and 444.09% over the last 12 months.
|Goldstone Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.33
|16.75
|14.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.33
|16.75
|14.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.28
|4.94
|5.15
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.09
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.35
|12.06
|10.52
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.41
|-0.34
|-1.15
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.35
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.05
|0.02
|-0.88
|Interest
|0.06
|0.04
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.11
|-0.02
|-0.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.11
|-0.02
|-0.94
|Tax
|-0.32
|0.02
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.80
|-0.04
|-1.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.80
|-0.04
|-1.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.80
|-0.04
|-1.03
|Equity Share Capital
|34.58
|34.58
|18.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.01
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.01
|-0.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.01
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.01
|-0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
