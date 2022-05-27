Goldstone Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.33 crore, up 11.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.33 crore in March 2022 up 11.82% from Rs. 14.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022 up 22.82% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 down 18.99% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.

Goldstone Tech shares closed at 59.85 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.62% returns over the last 6 months and 444.09% over the last 12 months.