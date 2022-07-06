Goldman sees Kotak Mahindra Bank MCap crossing $100 billion by 2027 

Brokerage firm Goldman Sachs has estimated the market capital of Kotak Mahindra Bank to shoot past $100 billion by fiscal year 2027. The brokerage firm has upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'neutral' and increased its target price to Rs 2,135 a share from Rs 1,984 earlier. It also added the stock to the conviction list.

RIL is India's biggest firm with a $208 billion MCap, followed by Tata Consultancy Services at $149 billion. HDFC Bank is now the country's most-valued bank with a market valuation of Rs 7.56 lakh crore (nearly $95.36 billion). Kotak Mahindra Bank ranks 13th most-valued firm in India with an MCap of $42 billion.

Goldman Sachs says the key driver for Kotak will be its beneficial position in a rising interest rate environment; sustainable loan growth at a 20 percent CAGR on utilisation of excess capital and realisation of the operating leverage aided by its digital platform (811); pre-provision operating profit-return on assets (PPOP-ROA); and limited dilution risk as promoter’s stake at RBI limits, leading to an improvement in ROEs of 200bps in FY22-25.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has underperformed the Bank Nifty from the last two years. Since January 1, 2020, the stock fell 0.04 percent, while Bank Nifty gained nearly 6 percent.

"The key debates have been the bank’s risk appetite and its ability to deliver sustainable growth by utilising excess capital and sweating its infrastructure to drive the ROEs higher. We believe KTKM is well-positioned this cycle to put capital to work, and successful execution of its retail asset strategy to drive the MCap to $100 billion by FY27," a Goldman Sachs report said.

Goldman expects the core operating profits of the lender to average a 22 percent annual growth rate as against less than 15 percent recorded during FY19-22, and the net profits to grow at an 18 percent CAGR in FY22-25 as against 21 percent (adjusted for provision reversal) in FY2022.