MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Goldiam Inter Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 106.33 crore, up 73.52% Y-o-Y

November 08, 2021 / 07:16 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goldiam International are:

Net Sales at Rs 106.33 crore in September 2021 up 73.52% from Rs. 61.28 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.72 crore in September 2021 up 318.67% from Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.17 crore in September 2021 up 244.79% from Rs. 6.43 crore in September 2020.

Goldiam Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 8.44 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.02 in September 2020.

Close

Goldiam Inter shares closed at 1,030.90 on November 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 178.81% returns over the last 6 months and 596.55% over the last 12 months.

Goldiam International
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations106.3378.3561.28
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations106.3378.3561.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials84.4744.4937.82
Purchase of Traded Goods4.7221.2312.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.07-5.512.11
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.922.430.97
Depreciation0.600.550.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.463.543.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.1111.624.76
Other Income15.456.431.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.5718.055.97
Interest0.080.040.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.4918.015.95
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax21.4918.015.95
Tax2.773.331.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.7214.684.47
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.7214.684.47
Equity Share Capital22.1722.1722.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.446.622.02
Diluted EPS8.446.622.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.446.622.02
Diluted EPS8.446.622.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Goldiam Inter #Goldiam International #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2021 07:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.