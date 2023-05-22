Goldiam Inter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.44 crore, down 30.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.44 crore in March 2023 down 30.23% from Rs. 93.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.52 crore in March 2023 up 5.91% from Rs. 9.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.81 crore in March 2023 up 4.14% from Rs. 11.34 crore in March 2022.

Goldiam Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 0.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.90 in March 2022.

Goldiam Inter shares closed at 144.10 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.64% returns over the last 6 months and -4.63% over the last 12 months.