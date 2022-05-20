 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goldiam Inter Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.80 crore, up 36.49% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goldiam International are:

Net Sales at Rs 93.80 crore in March 2022 up 36.49% from Rs. 68.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.94 crore in March 2022 down 36.15% from Rs. 15.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.34 crore in March 2022 down 46.69% from Rs. 21.27 crore in March 2021.

Goldiam Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.02 in March 2021.

Goldiam Inter shares closed at 151.15 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.48% returns over the last 6 months and 87.74% over the last 12 months.

Goldiam International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 93.80 112.25 68.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 93.80 112.25 68.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 62.88 75.75 40.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.30 7.39 13.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.80 2.23 -0.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.66 2.76 3.80
Depreciation 0.60 0.60 0.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.66 5.31 3.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.49 18.20 7.44
Other Income 4.25 2.79 13.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.74 20.99 20.81
Interest -0.30 0.52 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.04 20.47 20.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.04 20.47 20.74
Tax 1.10 6.41 5.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.94 14.06 15.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.94 14.06 15.56
Equity Share Capital 21.79 21.79 22.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.90 6.45 7.02
Diluted EPS 0.90 6.45 7.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.90 6.45 7.02
Diluted EPS 0.90 6.45 7.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 04:22 pm
