Goldiam Inter Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.80 crore, up 36.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.80 crore in March 2022 up 36.49% from Rs. 68.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.94 crore in March 2022 down 36.15% from Rs. 15.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.34 crore in March 2022 down 46.69% from Rs. 21.27 crore in March 2021.

Goldiam Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.02 in March 2021.

Goldiam Inter shares closed at 151.15 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.48% returns over the last 6 months and 87.74% over the last 12 months.