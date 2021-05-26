Goldiam Inter Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 68.72 crore, up 108.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.72 crore in March 2021 up 108.72% from Rs. 32.92 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.56 crore in March 2021 up 370.86% from Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.27 crore in March 2021 up 329.7% from Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2020.

Goldiam Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 7.02 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.49 in March 2020.

Goldiam Inter shares closed at 429.10 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)