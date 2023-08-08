English
    Goldiam Inter Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.32 crore, down 34.56% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goldiam International are:Net Sales at Rs 58.32 crore in June 2023 down 34.56% from Rs. 89.12 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.99 crore in June 2023 down 31.66% from Rs. 13.16 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.09 crore in June 2023 down 31.5% from Rs. 17.65 crore in June 2022.
    Goldiam Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.21 in June 2022.Goldiam Inter shares closed at 130.75 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.42% returns over the last 6 months and -13.70% over the last 12 months.
    Goldiam International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.3265.4489.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.3265.4489.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.3555.5565.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.602.001.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.28-1.16-0.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.121.822.56
    Depreciation0.460.540.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.423.994.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.642.7115.67
    Other Income0.998.561.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.6311.2717.12
    Interest0.00--0.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.6311.2717.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.6311.2717.09
    Tax2.640.743.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.9910.5213.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.9910.5213.16
    Equity Share Capital21.7921.7921.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.830.971.21
    Diluted EPS0.830.971.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.830.971.21
    Diluted EPS0.830.971.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

