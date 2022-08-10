Goldiam Inter Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.12 crore, up 13.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.12 crore in June 2022 up 13.75% from Rs. 78.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.16 crore in June 2022 down 10.39% from Rs. 14.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.65 crore in June 2022 down 5.11% from Rs. 18.60 crore in June 2021.

Goldiam Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.62 in June 2021.

Goldiam Inter shares closed at 151.50 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.64% returns over the last 6 months and 8.21% over the last 12 months.