Goldiam Inter Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 78.35 crore, up 808.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.35 crore in June 2021 up 808.59% from Rs. 8.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.68 crore in June 2021 up 3041.03% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.60 crore in June 2021 up 548.08% from Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2020.

Goldiam Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 6.62 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2020.

Goldiam Inter shares closed at 698.65 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 211.06% returns over the last 6 months and 516.37% over the last 12 months.