Goldiam Inter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.33 crore, down 34.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.33 crore in December 2022 down 34.67% from Rs. 112.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.89 crore in December 2022 down 1.2% from Rs. 14.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.50 crore in December 2022 down 14.31% from Rs. 21.59 crore in December 2021.