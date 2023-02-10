English
    Goldiam Inter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.33 crore, down 34.67% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goldiam International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 73.33 crore in December 2022 down 34.67% from Rs. 112.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.89 crore in December 2022 down 1.2% from Rs. 14.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.50 crore in December 2022 down 14.31% from Rs. 21.59 crore in December 2021.

    Goldiam International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.3375.56112.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations73.3375.56112.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials51.7453.3775.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.240.997.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.142.262.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.593.322.76
    Depreciation0.540.540.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.613.705.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.4711.3818.20
    Other Income5.5012.102.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.9623.4820.99
    Interest-0.060.060.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.0323.4220.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.0323.4220.47
    Tax4.134.126.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.8919.3014.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.8919.3014.06
    Equity Share Capital21.7921.7921.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.281.776.45
    Diluted EPS1.281.776.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.281.776.45
    Diluted EPS1.281.776.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited