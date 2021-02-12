MARKET NEWS

Goldiam Inter Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 77.43 crore, up 39.3% Y-o-Y

February 12, 2021 / 03:25 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goldiam International are:

Net Sales at Rs 77.43 crore in December 2020 up 39.3% from Rs. 55.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.01 crore in December 2020 up 6.6% from Rs. 9.39 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.44 crore in December 2020 up 5.16% from Rs. 12.78 crore in December 2019.

Goldiam Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 4.51 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.09 in December 2019.

Goldiam Inter shares closed at 233.15 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 104.07% returns over the last 6 months and 52.29% over the last 12 months.

Goldiam International
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations77.4361.2855.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations77.4361.2855.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials45.0037.8229.76
Purchase of Traded Goods15.8912.143.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.132.111.26
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.970.971.75
Depreciation0.460.460.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.733.029.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.254.769.92
Other Income1.731.212.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.985.9712.24
Interest0.030.020.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.945.9512.15
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax12.945.9512.15
Tax2.931.482.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.014.479.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.014.479.39
Equity Share Capital22.1722.1722.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.512.024.09
Diluted EPS4.512.024.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.512.024.09
Diluted EPS4.512.024.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Goldiam Inter #Goldiam International #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2021 03:00 pm

