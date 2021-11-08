Goldiam Inter Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 166.26 crore, up 90.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.26 crore in September 2021 up 90.56% from Rs. 87.25 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.41 crore in September 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.42 crore in September 2021 up 97.15% from Rs. 15.43 crore in September 2020.

Goldiam Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 8.75 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.00 in September 2020.

Goldiam Inter shares closed at 1,030.90 on November 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 178.81% returns over the last 6 months and 596.55% over the last 12 months.