    Goldiam Inter Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.95 crore, down 11.44% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Goldiam International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 134.95 crore in March 2023 down 11.44% from Rs. 152.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.11 crore in March 2023 down 28.61% from Rs. 22.57 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.55 crore in March 2023 down 33.15% from Rs. 33.73 crore in March 2022.

    Goldiam Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.07 in March 2022.

    Goldiam Inter shares closed at 144.10 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.64% returns over the last 6 months and -4.63% over the last 12 months.

    Goldiam International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations134.95178.18152.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations134.95178.18152.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials74.3279.2692.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.8811.0729.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.6238.93-13.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.105.575.36
    Depreciation2.021.811.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.4310.5510.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.5830.9826.20
    Other Income-0.057.416.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.5338.4032.33
    Interest-0.07-0.29-0.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.6038.6932.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.6038.6932.71
    Tax4.389.859.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.2228.8422.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.2228.8422.82
    Minority Interest-0.11---0.26
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.1128.8422.57
    Equity Share Capital21.7921.7921.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.492.652.07
    Diluted EPS1.492.652.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.492.652.07
    Diluted EPS1.492.652.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023 09:42 am