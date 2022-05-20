 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goldiam Inter Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.39 crore, up 17.96% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Goldiam International are:

Net Sales at Rs 152.39 crore in March 2022 up 17.96% from Rs. 129.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.57 crore in March 2022 up 156.34% from Rs. 8.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.73 crore in March 2022 up 43.04% from Rs. 23.58 crore in March 2021.

Goldiam Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.15 in March 2021.

Goldiam Inter shares closed at 151.10 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.69% returns over the last 6 months and 87.63% over the last 12 months.

Goldiam International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 152.39 218.19 129.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 152.39 218.19 129.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 92.91 113.62 66.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.59 18.62 19.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.97 14.94 -3.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.36 8.04 7.21
Depreciation 1.40 1.33 1.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.89 11.73 18.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.20 49.91 19.72
Other Income 6.13 5.81 2.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.33 55.72 22.28
Interest -0.38 0.81 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.71 54.91 22.14
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.06
P/L Before Tax 32.71 54.91 22.20
Tax 9.89 15.33 13.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.82 39.58 9.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.82 39.58 9.20
Minority Interest -0.26 -- -0.41
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.00 0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.57 39.58 8.80
Equity Share Capital 21.79 21.79 22.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.07 18.16 4.15
Diluted EPS 2.07 18.16 4.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.07 18.16 4.15
Diluted EPS 2.07 18.16 4.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 20, 2022 04:24 pm
