Goldiam Inter Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 129.19 crore, up 60.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.19 crore in March 2021 up 60.92% from Rs. 80.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.80 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.58 crore in March 2021 up 465.47% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2020.

Goldiam Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 4.15 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2020.

Goldiam Inter shares closed at 427.75 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 170.90% returns over the last 6 months and 413.20% over the last 12 months.