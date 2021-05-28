MARKET NEWS

Goldiam Inter Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 129.19 crore, up 60.92% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Goldiam International are:

Net Sales at Rs 129.19 crore in March 2021 up 60.92% from Rs. 80.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.80 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.58 crore in March 2021 up 465.47% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2020.

Goldiam Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 4.15 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2020.

Goldiam Inter shares closed at 437.00 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 180.04% returns over the last 6 months and 422.73% over the last 12 months.

Goldiam International
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations129.19156.7080.28
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations129.19156.7080.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials66.5684.6959.34
Purchase of Traded Goods19.2223.575.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.54-2.796.23
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.213.392.61
Depreciation1.301.230.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.728.6912.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.7237.92-6.16
Other Income2.551.999.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.2839.913.63
Interest0.140.070.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.1439.843.47
Exceptional Items0.0615.71--
P/L Before Tax22.2055.563.47
Tax13.0010.820.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.2044.732.83
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.2044.732.83
Minority Interest-0.415.73-0.23
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.02-0.03-0.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.80----
Equity Share Capital22.1722.1722.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.1520.181.25
Diluted EPS4.1520.181.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.1520.181.25
Diluted EPS4.1520.181.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 28, 2021

