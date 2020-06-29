Goldiam Inter Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 80.28 crore, down 0.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.28 crore in March 2020 down 0.08% from Rs. 80.35 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 100% from Rs. 7.23 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2020 down 68.67% from Rs. 13.31 crore in March 2019.

Goldiam Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.59 in March 2019.

Goldiam Inter shares closed at 100.85 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.60% returns over the last 6 months and -18.54% over the last 12 months.