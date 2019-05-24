Goldiam Inter Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 80.35 crore, down 8.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.35 crore in March 2019 down 8.9% from Rs. 88.20 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.23 crore in March 2019 down 3.97% from Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.31 crore in March 2019 up 1.99% from Rs. 13.05 crore in March 2018.

Goldiam Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.75 in March 2018.

Goldiam Inter shares closed at 99.60 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 23.50% returns over the last 6 months and 45.61% over the last 12 months.