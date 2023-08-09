Goldiam Inter Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 119.77 crore, down 11.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.77 crore in June 2023 down 11.22% from Rs. 134.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.27 crore in June 2023 down 18.56% from Rs. 21.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.81 crore in June 2023 down 25.34% from Rs. 31.89 crore in June 2022.

Goldiam Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.96 in June 2022.

Goldiam Inter shares closed at 126.70 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.54% returns over the last 6 months and -16.37% over the last 12 months.