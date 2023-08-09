English
    Goldiam Inter Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 119.77 crore, down 11.22% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Goldiam International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 119.77 crore in June 2023 down 11.22% from Rs. 134.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.27 crore in June 2023 down 18.56% from Rs. 21.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.81 crore in June 2023 down 25.34% from Rs. 31.89 crore in June 2022.

    Goldiam Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.96 in June 2022.

    Goldiam Inter shares closed at 126.70 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.54% returns over the last 6 months and -16.37% over the last 12 months.

    Goldiam International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations119.77134.95134.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations119.77134.95134.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.1174.32129.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.3510.881.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.942.62-39.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.475.106.26
    Depreciation1.302.021.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.5119.4311.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.0920.5824.33
    Other Income1.41-0.056.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.5120.5330.52
    Interest0.00-0.070.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.5020.6030.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.5020.6030.36
    Tax5.204.389.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.3016.2221.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.3016.2221.21
    Minority Interest-0.03-0.11--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.2716.1121.21
    Equity Share Capital21.7921.7921.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.591.491.96
    Diluted EPS1.591.491.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.591.491.96
    Diluted EPS1.591.491.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 10:00 am

