 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Goldiam Inter Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.91 crore, down 10.6% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Goldiam International are:

Net Sales at Rs 134.91 crore in June 2022 down 10.6% from Rs. 150.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.21 crore in June 2022 down 10.22% from Rs. 23.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.04 crore in June 2022 down 4.39% from Rs. 33.51 crore in June 2021.

Goldiam Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.65 in June 2021.

Goldiam Inter shares closed at 151.50 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.64% returns over the last 6 months and 8.21% over the last 12 months.

Goldiam International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 134.91 152.39 150.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 134.91 152.39 150.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 129.33 92.91 92.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.56 29.59 25.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -39.62 -13.97 -12.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.26 5.36 5.79
Depreciation 1.37 1.40 1.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.54 10.89 10.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.48 26.20 28.04
Other Income 6.19 6.13 4.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.67 32.33 32.17
Interest 0.16 -0.38 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.51 32.71 32.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.51 32.71 32.04
Tax 9.15 9.89 8.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.36 22.82 23.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.36 22.82 23.85
Minority Interest -0.15 -0.26 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.22
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.21 22.57 23.63
Equity Share Capital 21.79 21.79 22.17
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.96 2.07 10.65
Diluted EPS 1.96 2.07 10.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.96 2.07 10.65
Diluted EPS 1.96 2.07 10.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Goldiam Inter #Goldiam International #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.