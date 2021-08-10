Goldiam Inter Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 150.90 crore, up 359.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.90 crore in June 2021 up 359.18% from Rs. 32.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.63 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.51 crore in June 2021 up 548.16% from Rs. 5.17 crore in June 2020.

Goldiam Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 10.65 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2020.

Goldiam Inter shares closed at 700.00 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 210.90% returns over the last 6 months and 517.56% over the last 12 months.