Goldiam Inter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.18 crore, down 18.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.18 crore in December 2022 down 18.34% from Rs. 218.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.84 crore in December 2022 down 27.14% from Rs. 39.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.21 crore in December 2022 down 29.52% from Rs. 57.05 crore in December 2021.