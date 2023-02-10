 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goldiam Inter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.18 crore, down 18.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Goldiam International are:

Net Sales at Rs 178.18 crore in December 2022 down 18.34% from Rs. 218.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.84 crore in December 2022 down 27.14% from Rs. 39.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.21 crore in December 2022 down 29.52% from Rs. 57.05 crore in December 2021.

Goldiam International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 178.18 85.15 218.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 178.18 85.15 218.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 79.26 101.40 113.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.07 18.54 18.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 38.93 -75.44 14.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.57 7.41 8.04
Depreciation 1.81 2.18 1.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.55 10.64 11.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.98 20.42 49.91
Other Income 7.41 7.56 5.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.40 27.97 55.72
Interest -0.29 0.30 0.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.69 27.67 54.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.69 27.67 54.91
Tax 9.85 8.90 15.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.84 18.78 39.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.84 18.78 39.58
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.84 18.78 39.58
Equity Share Capital 21.79 21.79 21.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.65 1.72 18.16
Diluted EPS 2.65 1.72 18.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.65 1.72 18.16
Diluted EPS 2.65 1.72 18.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited