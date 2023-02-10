Goldiam Inter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.18 crore, down 18.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.18 crore in December 2022 down 18.34% from Rs. 218.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.84 crore in December 2022 down 27.14% from Rs. 39.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.21 crore in December 2022 down 29.52% from Rs. 57.05 crore in December 2021.

Goldiam Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.16 in December 2021.

Goldiam Inter shares closed at 162.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.00% returns over the last 6 months and -10.32% over the last 12 months.