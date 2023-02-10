English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Goldiam Inter Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 178.18 crore, down 18.34% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Goldiam International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 178.18 crore in December 2022 down 18.34% from Rs. 218.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.84 crore in December 2022 down 27.14% from Rs. 39.58 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.21 crore in December 2022 down 29.52% from Rs. 57.05 crore in December 2021.

    Goldiam International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations178.1885.15218.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations178.1885.15218.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.26101.40113.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.0718.5418.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks38.93-75.4414.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.577.418.04
    Depreciation1.812.181.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.5510.6411.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.9820.4249.91
    Other Income7.417.565.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.4027.9755.72
    Interest-0.290.300.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.6927.6754.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.6927.6754.91
    Tax9.858.9015.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.8418.7839.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.8418.7839.58
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates28.8418.7839.58
    Equity Share Capital21.7921.7921.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.651.7218.16
    Diluted EPS2.651.7218.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.651.7218.16
    Diluted EPS2.651.7218.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited