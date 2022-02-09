Goldiam Inter Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 218.19 crore, up 39.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.19 crore in December 2021 up 39.24% from Rs. 156.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.58 crore in December 2021 down 11.47% from Rs. 44.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.05 crore in December 2021 up 38.67% from Rs. 41.14 crore in December 2020.

Goldiam Inter EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 20.18 in December 2020.

Goldiam Inter shares closed at 919.70 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)