Goldiam Inter Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 156.70 crore, up 62.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.70 crore in December 2020 up 62.63% from Rs. 96.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.14 crore in December 2020 up 28.97% from Rs. 31.90 crore in December 2019.

Goldiam Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 20.18 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.77 in December 2019.

Goldiam Inter shares closed at 233.15 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 104.07% returns over the last 6 months and 52.29% over the last 12 months.