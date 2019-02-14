Goldiam Inter Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 170.52 crore, up 66.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.52 crore in December 2018 up 66.44% from Rs. 102.45 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.00 crore in December 2018 up 231.76% from Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.73 crore in December 2018 up 216.8% from Rs. 9.70 crore in December 2017.

Goldiam Inter EPS has increased to Rs. 8.89 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.03 in December 2017.

Goldiam Inter shares closed at 87.00 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given 21.09% returns over the last 6 months and 6.95% over the last 12 months.