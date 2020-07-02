Golden Tobacco Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore, down 7.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Golden Tobacco are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore in March 2020 down 7.52% from Rs. 6.52 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2020 down 122.34% from Rs. 12.08 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2020 up 73.3% from Rs. 4.12 crore in March 2019.
Golden Tobacco shares closed at 27.35 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.37% returns over the last 6 months and -18.36% over the last 12 months.
|Golden Tobacco
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.03
|2.66
|6.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.03
|2.66
|6.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.61
|3.35
|4.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.36
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.25
|0.70
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.30
|1.63
|1.52
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.27
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.98
|3.09
|5.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.73
|-6.39
|-5.30
|Other Income
|0.37
|1.01
|1.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.36
|-5.38
|-4.28
|Interest
|1.23
|2.31
|0.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.59
|-7.69
|-4.97
|Exceptional Items
|-0.11
|--
|17.69
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.70
|-7.69
|12.72
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.70
|-7.69
|12.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.70
|-7.69
|12.08
|Equity Share Capital
|17.59
|17.59
|17.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|-4.37
|-3.19
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|-7.93
|-3.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|-4.37
|6.87
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|-7.93
|6.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am