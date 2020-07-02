Golden Tobacco Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore, down 7.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.03 crore in March 2020 down 7.52% from Rs. 6.52 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2020 down 122.34% from Rs. 12.08 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2020 up 73.3% from Rs. 4.12 crore in March 2019.

Golden Tobacco shares closed at 27.35 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.37% returns over the last 6 months and -18.36% over the last 12 months.