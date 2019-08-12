Golden Tobacco Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.81 crore, up 9.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.81 crore in June 2019 up 9.84% from Rs. 6.20 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.47 crore in June 2019 up 24.6% from Rs. 7.25 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2019 up 12.61% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2018.

Golden Tobacco shares closed at 25.95 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.86% returns over the last 6 months and -26.17% over the last 12 months.