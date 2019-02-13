Golden Tobacco Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 56.36 crore, down 2.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.36 crore in December 2018 down 2.74% from Rs. 57.95 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.09 crore in December 2018 up 74.69% from Rs. 17.22 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.55 crore in December 2018 up 70.41% from Rs. 26.73 crore in December 2017.

Golden Tobacco EPS has increased to Rs. 22.72 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.79 in December 2017.

Golden Tobacco shares closed at 33.65 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.27% returns over the last 6 months and -49.05% over the last 12 months.