HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Golden Carpe Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 48.46% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Golden Carpets are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 48.46% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 85.99% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Golden Carpe shares closed at 8.54 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.79% returns over the last 6 months and 18.78% over the last 12 months.

Golden Carpets
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.20 0.05 0.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.20 0.05 0.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.05 0.00 0.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.01 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.06 0.07
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.08 0.07 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.13 -0.09
Other Income -- 0.03 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.10 -0.09
Interest -- 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 -0.10 -0.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 -0.10 -0.09
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 -0.10 -0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 -0.10 -0.09
Equity Share Capital 8.44 6.49 6.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.15 -0.14
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.15 -0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.15 -0.14
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.15 -0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Golden Carpe #Golden Carpets #Results #Textiles - General
first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:33 am