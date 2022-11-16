Golden Carpe Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 48.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 48.46% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 85.99% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Golden Carpe shares closed at 8.54 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.79% returns over the last 6 months and 18.78% over the last 12 months.