Golden Carpe Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 48.46% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Golden Carpets are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 48.46% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 85.99% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.
Golden Carpe shares closed at 8.54 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.79% returns over the last 6 months and 18.78% over the last 12 months.
|Golden Carpets
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.20
|0.05
|0.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.20
|0.05
|0.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.05
|0.00
|0.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.06
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.07
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.13
|-0.09
|Other Income
|--
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.10
|-0.09
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.10
|-0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|-0.10
|-0.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|-0.10
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|-0.10
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|8.44
|6.49
|6.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.15
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.15
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.15
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.15
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited