    Golden Carpe Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 48.46% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Golden Carpets are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 48.46% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 85.99% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

    Golden Carpe shares closed at 8.54 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.79% returns over the last 6 months and 18.78% over the last 12 months.

    Golden Carpets
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.200.050.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.200.050.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.050.000.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.010.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.060.07
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.070.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.13-0.09
    Other Income--0.030.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.10-0.09
    Interest--0.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.10-0.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.10-0.09
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.10-0.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.10-0.09
    Equity Share Capital8.446.496.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.15-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.15-0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.15-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.15-0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Golden Carpe #Golden Carpets #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:33 am