Golden Carpe Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 21.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 21.74% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 2179.07% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 333.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Golden Carpe shares closed at 8.20 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.38% returns over the last 6 months and 5.94% over the last 12 months.