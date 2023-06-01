English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Golden Carpe Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 21.74% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Golden Carpets are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 21.74% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 2179.07% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 333.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    Golden Carpe shares closed at 8.20 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.38% returns over the last 6 months and 5.94% over the last 12 months.

    Golden Carpets
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.150.260.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.150.260.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.060.090.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.000.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.070.07
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.060.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.100.01-0.07
    Other Income0.000.000.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.100.010.00
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.100.010.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.100.010.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.100.010.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.100.010.00
    Equity Share Capital8.448.446.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.150.01-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.01-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.150.01-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Golden Carpe #Golden Carpets #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 09:44 am