Golden Carpe Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 51.87% Y-o-Y
May 19, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Golden Carpets are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 51.87% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 103.07% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 82.35% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.
Golden Carpe shares closed at 7.85 on May 17, 2022 (BSE)
|Golden Carpets
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.19
|0.22
|0.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.19
|0.22
|0.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.06
|0.08
|0.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|0.01
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.06
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.10
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.06
|0.08
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.00
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.14
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.14
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|6.49
|6.49
|6.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.09
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.09
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.09
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.09
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
