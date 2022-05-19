Golden Carpe Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 51.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 51.87% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 103.07% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 82.35% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Golden Carpe shares closed at 7.85 on May 17, 2022 (BSE)